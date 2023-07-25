Watch: Ajit Pawar's supporter Baburao Chandere brutally beats auto-rickshaw driver

A video of Baburao Chandere, a prominent supporter of Ajit Pawar in Pune, has gone viral on social media, showing an altercation with an auto driver in the Baner area. The incident occurred while Chandere was attempting to manage traffic. In the video, Chandere can be seen engaging in a physical confrontation with the auto driver. The incident has garnered significant attention online due to Chandere's association with Ajit Pawar.

Baburao Chandere, the former chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation's standing committee, is currently a former corporator associated with the Ajit Pawar group of the PMC. . Social media users have been expressing concerns that since Ajit Pawar took office as a minister, his supporters have been displaying aggressive behaviour in Pune. Following the altercation where Chandere assaulted the auto driver, it is reported that another activist accompanying him also engaged in physical aggression towards the auto driver.