Watch: Bike bursts into flames in Baramati, leaves locals in shock

A distressing incident unfolded on Tuesday around 2 pm in Baramati MIDC, as a two-wheeler parked near the shopping complex at MIDC Chowk suddenly caught fire, likely due to the scorching heat. The unexpected flames caused alarm among witnesses, but quick-thinking locals acted swiftly and managed to put out the fire using fire extinguishers, preventing a potential disaster.

This incident has left residents of Baramati deeply worried about the safety of vehicles in the scorching heat. The mere thought of a motorcycle catching fire while being ridden on the road has intensified their concerns. Adding to the unease, another vehicle fire occurred on Monday in the Walchandnagar area. This marks the second incident in Baramati, increasing fears of potential harm caused by extreme heat.

With temperatures reaching a scorching 40 degrees Celsius, the pressing question now looms: what will happen if the heat continues to rise? Residents are now left pondering where they can find shaded areas to protect their vehicles.