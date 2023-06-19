Watch: Birthday boy's face catches fire while cutting cake in Wardha

A shocking incident has unfolded in Wardha. While cutting a birthday cake, the birthday boy's face caught fire, leading to a chaotic situation. This incident occurred in Sindhi Meghe, Wardha. The name of the birthday boy is Hrithik Wankhede.

As the cake was being cut, a spray hit Hrithik's face, coinciding with a spark from a lighter, causing the fire to ignite. Hrithik suffered minor injuries near his ear and nose. He was promptly rushed to the district hospital for treatment. A video of this incident has now surfaced.

As per the reports, Sunday marked the birthday celebration of Ritika Wankhede. An evening party was arranged to commemorate this special occasion, with the presence of Ritika's friends. While cutting the cake alongside his friends, an incident occurred where Ritika unintentionally had cake spray on his face. Simultaneously, a spark from a nearby firework device made contact with the spray, resulting in the ignition of a fire. Thankfully, prompt action was taken, and the fire was successfully extinguished, preventing a significant disaster from unfolding.