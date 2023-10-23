Watch: Drunken PMPML bus driver drives in reverse gear, passengers scream for help

In a harrowing incident at Vetal Baba Chowk in Pune, a PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd) bus driver, identified as Nilesh Sawant, allegedly drove the bus in reverse gear while under the influence of alcohol.

The reckless act caused damage to other vehicles and led to widespread panic among the 50 passengers on board. A video of the incident captured passengers screaming for help as the bus continued moving in reverse. Bystanders also shouted and tried to dissuade the driver from his dangerous course of action. Reports suggest that a youth named Krishna Jadhav attempted to intervene by breaking a glass panel on the bus in an effort to stop the intoxicated driver.

The case is under further investigation by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Koli, with guidance from Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare. It is reported that the PMPML administration promptly took action against Nilesh Sawant, dismissing him from his position.