Watch: Ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar appears before ED in 'COVID body bag scam'

Mumbai Ex-Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Covid body bag scam case. She had previously been summoned on November 8 in connection with the case.

According to the ED investigations, a company was giving body bags for dead Covid patients to another company for Rs 2,000. Subsequently, the second company supplied the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department at Rs 6,800, with the contract signed by Kishori Pednekar during her tenure as the then-BMC mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

About The Body Bag Scam

The ED’s money laundering case is based on a criminal case filed by the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against ex-mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar. Pednekar held the position of mayor from November 2019 to March 2022. Apart from Pednekar former additional municipal commissioner (Projects) and a former deputy municipal commissioner (purchase/CPD), and private contractor Vedanta Innotech PVT, and unknown other government servants are named in the alleged scam involving the purchase of body bags at inflated rates during the Covid-19 pandemic.