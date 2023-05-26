Watch: Former Minister walks off stage due to missing chair, Deputy CM intervenes

During Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' visit to Ahmednagar district, Former Minister MLA Ram Shinde descended from the stage during a review meeting held at the Collector's office due to the unavailability of a chair. Observing the situation, Fadnavis promptly summoned Shinde back onto the stage and ensured that a chair was provided to him.

During the review meeting at the collector's office, while all the dignitaries were comfortably seated on chairs, no arrangement had been made for a chair for Ram Shinde. Upon realizing this, a visible expression of disappointment appeared on his face, and he immediately walked off the stage. Witnessing this turn of events, Fadnavis swiftly intervened and called Ram Shinde back onto the stage. Fadnavis himself took a chair from behind and arranged for Ram Shinde to sit beside him.

The ongoing news highlights a significant conflict between Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and former Guardian Minister MLA Ram Shinde, both seated on different sides. This high-profile drama has sparked extensive discussions, drawing attention to the dispute between the two prominent leaders.