Watch: Former political rivals Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray seen together at Assembly, sparking discussions in political circles

The final week of the state's budget session is ongoing, and a surprising event took place in the Legislative Assembly. Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray were spotted entering the Vidhan Bhavan together with smiles on their faces, which has led to discussions in political circles. This was the first time the two were seen together since the Shiv Sena rebellion.

Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan with Ambadas Danve, Aaditya Thackeray, and other MLAs from the Thackeray group. The two leaders have been known for criticizing each other in the past, and their unexpectedly friendly behaviour has sparked discussions about whether they have rekindled their old friendship or whether Thackeray has again sought Fadnavis' help during a challenging situation for the Shiv Sena.