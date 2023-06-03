Watch: Friends celebrates class 10 success with camel procession in Kolhapur

The online results of the class 10th were announced yesterday, and to celebrate a friend passing the exam, a group of friends organized a procession on the camel. These very same friends had playfully teased him about not passing before. The video capturing this procession is now spreading rapidly on social media.

The student's name is Samarth Sagar Jadhav, and he recently took the class 10 exams at S M Lohia High School. Throughout the year, Samarth's friends had playfully teased him, suggesting that he might not pass the exams. However, yesterday, the online results for class 10 were announced. Samarth passed with a score of 51 per cent. As a heartwarming gesture of their friendship, his friends decided to celebrate by organizing a procession for Samarth, riding on a camel. They joyfully exclaimed, "Brother, you did it! You passed!" The procession lasted for an hour in the Gangavesh area of Kolhapur.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the outcomes of the class 10 board exams for the year 2023. Once again, the Konkan division has secured the highest position in the state's results. Meanwhile, Kolhapur has achieved an impressive pass rate of 96.22 per cent, propelling it to the second rank.