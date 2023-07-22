Watch: IAF helicopter deploys for rescue operation as 80 trapped in Yavatmal floodwaters

Continuous heavy rainfall in Yavatmal district since Wednesday has resulted in severe flooding. Around 80 individuals, including women and children, found themselves trapped in the floodwaters in Mahagaon. To rescue them and ensure their safety, an IAF helicopter was deployed, landing at Khadga village as part of the operation.

In Yavatmal, 10 gates of the Bembla dam were opened, leading to flooding in the Pus River and causing the residents of Mahagaon to become trapped in floodwaters. 80 villagers, including women and children, are currently in this distressing situation. To aid in their rescue, helicopters have been deployed to evacuate the civilians to safer locations. Furthermore, the overflow of the Pus river has caused significant disruptions to the lives of the local residents. Many people are currently grappling with numerous issues as water has entered their houses. The heavy downpour has also led to flooding in the Waghadi and Penganga rivers within the district.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rescue operation underway in Yavatmal by Indian Air Force as several people are stranded in Anand Nagar village due to a flood in the area following incessant rain. pic.twitter.com/e0l2fbKdc1 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

On Wednesday, Yavatmal experienced a spell of rain, followed by heavy downpours in various parts of the district on Thursday. Then, on Friday, the rainfall intensified further, with Umarkhed taluka recording 69.1 mm of rainfall. Other areas were also affected, with Mahagaon receiving 49.3 mm, Arni 57.4 mm, Digras 11.8 mm, Pusad 9.6 mm, Ner 3.9 mm, Wani 20 mm, Maregaon 14.5 mm, Zari 10.9 mm, Kelapur 15.2 mm, Ghatanji 15.5 mm, Ralegaon 68 mm, and Darwha 88 mm.