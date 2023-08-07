Watch: King Cobra found at Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshree residence

In an unusual incident that transpired on Sunday evening, a 4-feet-long King Cobra snake was discovered within the premises of the residence belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray. The snake was reportedly sighted within the parking area of Thackeray's Matoshree residence situated in Kala Nagar, Bandra.

Promptly following the snake's discovery by the Matoshree staff, an emergency protection and rescue team was swiftly summoned to the scene. Upon their arrival, the team located the snake concealed near a water tank. The rescue team adeptly apprehended the snake and subsequently released it into its natural habitat. Visuals of the rescue operation has emerged online.

This incident follows another snake-related episode at the residence of Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, Sanjay Raut, in Bhandup just a few days prior. During a press conference held at Raut's residence, a non-venomous snake of the Pandivad variety was detected near his seating area, leading to the immediate cessation of the press conference as a precautionary measure.

The timely intervention of a snake rescue team facilitated the safe capture and release of the non-venomous snake into its natural habitat.