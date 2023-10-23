Watch: Maratha youth confronts Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on reservation issue in Baramati

After a meeting in Panadere village in Baramati, Maratha community youths engaged in a dialogue with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to seek clarity on his personal stance regarding the Maratha reservation issue.

During this interaction, Pawar reaffirmed the government's commitment to granting reservations to the Maratha community while ensuring that the reservations for other communities remain unaffected. The conversation between Maratha community youths and Ajit Pawar lasted for around ten to fifteen minutes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences on Sunday in response to the tragic suicides of two members of the Maratha community. He urged activists not to resort to such extreme measures and reaffirmed the government's dedication to addressing the Maratha community's pursuit of reservations. CM Shinde emphasized that providing reservations to the Maratha community is a paramount government responsibility.

"Today I want to appeal that two people from the Maratha community committed suicide, I'm also from the Maratha community and the son of a farmer, I express condolences to those who have committed suicide. Please think about your families before taking such steps. It is the government's responsibility to give reservation to the Maratha community, and we are working towards it. With the Supreme Court admitting the state government's curative petition on the Maratha reservation, a big window for reservation has opened for the Maratha community," CM Shinde said.