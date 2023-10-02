Watch: Massive fire breaks out near Mukund Hospital in Andheri

A significant fire outbreak occurred in the vicinity of Mukund Hospital in Marol, Andheri, around 1 p.m. Firefighters promptly responded to the incident, battling the flames for nearly an hour before successfully extinguishing them. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Nevertheless, the fire inflicted substantial damage to the affected area.

The incident unfolded near the Marol Pipeline BEST bus stop in Andheri. While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, preliminary information suggests a potential short circuit as the trigger. Firefighters have since brought the situation under control and are currently engaged in a cooling operation to ensure complete safety.