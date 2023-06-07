Watch: Massive fire engulfs Wardha scrap yard, severe damage reported

Around 8 am, a significant blaze erupted at a scrap warehouse located in an industrial estate in Wardha. The fire engulfed the scrap materials, plastic, and some wood, resulting in extensive damage. The intensity of the fire generated a towering column of smoke. Preliminary estimations suggest that the warehouse owner incurred a loss of approximately Rs 1-1.5 crore.

Wasim bhai is the owner of a scrap warehouse that deals with plastic and iron waste located on plot D20/9 in the Wardha Industrial Estate. On Wednesday morning, at around 8 am, a fire broke out in the godown. Unfortunately, the fire quickly escalated and intensified.

Upon the outbreak of the fire at the warehouse, chaos ensued in the vicinity, prompting the immediate response of firefighters. Approximately 15 fire tenders were summoned to the scene, engaging in relentless efforts to extinguish the raging flames.