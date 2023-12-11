Watch: Moving mixer truck catches fire on Western Express Highway, driver injured

In a concerning incident on Sunday night, a moving mixer truck caught fire on the Borivali Western Express Highway in Mumbai, Maharashtra, injuring the truck driver, as reported by the police. The fire erupted near the Devipada metro station on the Express Highway. Police personnel from the Kasturba police station and firefighters were swiftly deployed to the scene, actively engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire. However, specific details on when the fire was successfully doused off are yet to be reported.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a moving mixer truck near Devipada metro station on Borivali Western Express Highway. The truck driver is slightly injured. Kasturba police and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot and the efforts to douse the fire are… pic.twitter.com/JJhh3ouWlU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

Meanwhile, in a separate occurrence on Saturday morning in South Mumbai, a BEST bus caught fire near Nagpada signal. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, and no injuries were reported. The incident took place at 8:20 am, with visuals circulating on social media depicting firefighters diligently working to extinguish the flames. Remarkably, there were no casualties as the bus had been evacuated before the fire erupted.

The BMC shared information on the incident, highlighting the swift response of emergency services in preventing harm. Investigations into the causes of both incidents are likely underway as authorities work to ensure public safety and address potential hazards.