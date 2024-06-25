Watch: NCP's Nilesh Lanke, Mocked By BJP For Not Knowing The Language, Takes Oath As MP In English

Nilesh Lanke, the NCP (SP)'s MP from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, shot to fame across the state after defeating BJP's Sujay Vikhe Patil in a closely watched contest.

Lanke took oath as an MP on Tuesday. To everyone's surprise, Lanke chose to take oath in English, a language he is not very well-versed with, according to his rival Sujay Vikhe Patil.

Watch:

During the election campaign in the Ahmednagar constituency, Nilesh Lanke was mocked by his opponents for his education. Sujay Vikhe Patil, in his speech, ridiculed Lanke by questioning his ability to speak English, asking whether he knew English at all. However, Nilesh Lanke defeated Sujay Vikhe Patil and reached Delhi. Upon arriving at the Parliament in Delhi, MP Nilesh Lanke bowed down on the steps. During the swearing-in ceremony, when his name was called, Lanke surprised many by starting his oath in English. After taking the oath, Lanke concluded with "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, and Ramkrishna Hari," folding his hands in respect.