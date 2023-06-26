Watch: Passenger opens umbrella inside ST bus due to roof leakage

The state has welcomed the monsoon season, bringing substantial rainfall to various regions. Mumbai and Thane have experienced intense rainfall, leading to water accumulation on roads and causing disruptions in traffic. Several videos capturing the instances of waterlogging have become popular online. Among them, a video showcases an ST bus with a leak, and passengers are seen using open umbrellas during their journey. This incident has raised concerns regarding the management of the ST services.

The condition of the ST has come to the forefront during the first rainfall, and it is affecting the passengers. This has led to dissatisfaction among commuters towards the functioning of the state transport corporation. This video is from The Saphale Depot in Palghar. In Saphale, the Usrani bus started leaking due to the rain, and water began flowing inside.

During the bus journey, water started leaking through the roof, simulating a rainfall inside the vehicle. This unexpected situation created panic among the passengers, who had to resort to opening their umbrellas inside the bus. A video capturing the incident has emerged, fueling passengers' frustration. Furthermore, people are questioning why defective buses are being deployed for service.