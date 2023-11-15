Watch: PCMC introduces innovative measures to combat air pollution

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken a significant step to enhance air quality in the industrial city by introducing state-of-the-art dust suppression fog machines and road washers/sprinklers. PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that these machines exclusively utilize treated and recycled water sourced from the city's sewage treatment plants, contributing to a marked improvement in air quality.

Singh highlighted, "The state-of-the-art dust suppression fog machines and road washers/sprinklers recently introduced by the #PCMC exclusively utilize treated/recycled water from our sewage treatment plants. Drinking water or groundwater will never be used in these machines." Both the road washers/sprinklers and the movable fog cannons have been operational for the past week, actively reducing particulate and dust pollution, and thereby significantly improving air quality across the city.

Singh explained that the dust suppression fog cannons use tertiary treated water from Chikhali STP, ensuring a sustainable approach to dust suppression. Similarly, the road washers and sprinklers utilize treated water from other STPs across PCMC.

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, sharing the video, underscored the impact of these measures on PCMC roads' dust-free condition over the past week. "Vehicle-mounted dust suppression fog machines and road washers/sprinklers are in operation. They have been keeping PCMC roads dust-free for the past week, using only treated water. I hope this will help to improve the city's air quality," he wrote.