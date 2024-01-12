Watch: PM Modi Cleans Premises of Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik, Urges Everyone to Join 'Swachhata Abhiyan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' on Friday at the Kalaram temple in Nashik, Maharashtra. PM Modi offered prayers at the temple and listened to verses of 'Bhavartha Ramayana' written in Marathi by Sant Eknath.

He reiterated his request to clean all temple premises across the country ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. "Today I had the privilege of visiting Kalaram temple and cleaning the temple premises. I will once again reiterate my request to the countrymen to run a cleanliness drive in all the temples of the country and donate their labour on the occasion of the auspicious consecration of life in the Ram temple," PM Modi said.

In his address, PM Modi emphasized the current period as 'Amrit Kaal,' a golden era for the youth of the country. He highlighted India's prominence, ranking among the top 5 economies globally and having a thriving start-up ecosystem. PM Modi attributed these achievements to the power of the youth, stating, "India is making new innovations, filing record patents, and the youth of the country is behind all of this."

"India is among the top 3 start-up systems in the world. India is making new innovations, India is filing record patents...the youth of the country is behind all of this...Amrit Kaal is a golden era for the youth of the country," PM Modi said.

"Today is a day of youth power of India. This day is dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy in the days of slavery... I am glad to be here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda... My greetings on Rashtriya Yuva Divas. Today is the birth anniversary of Rajmata Jija Bai, who is the symbol of 'Nari Shakti' in India," the PM further said.

In his speech, the PM Modi also explained the significance of the day of his arrival in Maharashtra and reminded people of Nashik and state's contribution to the country.

He also reminisced that Lord Ram had spent time at Panchavati in Nashik. The PM had offered prayers at the Kalaram temple in Panchavati before his address at the National Youth Festival. "Various great personalities of India are connected to Maharashtra... Lord Ram spent a long time in Nashik's Panchvati," PM Modi said.