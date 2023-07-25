Watch: Rain-triggered road cave-in near IT Park in Goregaon causes traffic disruption

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2023 02:08 PM

Watch: Rain-triggered road cave-in near IT Park in Goregaon causes traffic disruption

Amidst the ongoing monsoon season, Mumbai grapples with the persisting issue of potholes on its roads, leading to road collapses in several areas due to heavy rainfall. The suburbs have also witnessed minor landslides since last night, adding to the city's woes.

In a concerning incident today, a section of the road in the Goregaon IT Park area caved in, resulting in traffic on one side being blocked for safety reasons. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working to address the infrastructural challenges to ensure the safety of commuters during this challenging monsoon period.

