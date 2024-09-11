WATCH: Shiv Sena (UBT) Shares Video Alleging Shinde-led Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve’s Bodyguard Assaulted Car Driver in Neral

Shiv Sena - Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray (UBT) has shared a video on social media showing a violent assault on a person sitting in a car. The party alleges that the attacker is a bodyguard of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve. The incident is reported to have occurred in Neral, part of Thorve's Karjat constituency.

The video shows man in a green t-shirt assaulting a car driver with a rod, as a woman can be heard crying in the background.

Watch Video Here:

In a post on X the party wrote, "Gangster Rule in Maharashtra! A bodyguard named 'Shiva' of MLA Mahendra Thorve reportedly assaulted a person in broad daylight on the streets of Neral. The victim’s wife and children were seen crying, but no one dared to come to their help."

This situation reflects a broader issue of increasing gangster activity across the state, not just in Karjat. The law and order system is failing as a gangster leader illegally holds the position of Chief Minister,” the party added.

MLA Mahendra Thorve has denied the allegations made by Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. "There are differences among the workers. I have nothing to do with him. The person who assaulted me is not my security guard. Both the one who was beaten up and the one who was beaten up belong to our own party," Thorve said.

He further assured that appropriate action would be taken against the assailant. Thorve has accused the Thackeray faction of attempting to capitalize on the situation for political gain.