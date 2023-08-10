Watch: Snakebite patient's family engages in black magic ritual inside hospital in Palghar

In a shocking incident, a case of black magic has come to light in Palghar district, Maharashtra. A video circulating on social media showcases family members of a snakebite victim engaging in occult practices within the premises of a government hospital.

The patient's condition deteriorated as the ritual unfolded, leading to a swift transfer to another medical facility for critical treatment. Concerns are now being raised about the hospital authorities' knowledge and action regarding superstitious activities taking place within their premises.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the hospital authority's awareness and actions in the face of such superstitious practices.