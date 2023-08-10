Watch: Speeding Lamborghini fatally strikes dog on Fergusson college road

In a heart-wrenching incident on Fergusson College Road, a speeding Lamborghini struck and killed a dog near Goodluck Chowk at around 2 pm on Monday. The incident drew a complaint from a 57-year-old woman, Nina Naresh Rai, resulting in the driver facing legal action.

According to the reports, the Lamborghini raced down Fergusson Road, colliding with the dog at Goodluck Chowk, causing its untimely demise. Shockingly, the driver fled the scene without halting, leaving behind the tragedy. Rai promptly reported the incident to the police, who initially hesitated to act. However, a case was subsequently registered, initiating legal proceedings.

The Deccan police have since charged the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals), alongside sections 11(1) and 11(A)(L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The case underscores concerns regarding reckless driving and animal welfare, prompting further investigation into the matter.