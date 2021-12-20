Watch Video: 3.8 kg of gold seized at Mumbai airport concealed in coffee flask

In a shocking incident, customs officials on Sunday arrested one person at the Mumbai international airport and also seized 3.8 kg undeclared gold concealed in coffee powder bottles and some private items from a group of Kenyan women. The women had arrived from Sharjah.

Before seizing the gold atleast 18 Kenyan women at the airport were checked.

The gold were found in the form of bars, wires and powder which was concealed in coffee powder bottles, linings of inner-wear, footwear and masala bottles.

The officials let the other Kenyan woman go and arrested only one as she was carrying gold in large quantity.

