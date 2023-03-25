Watch: Video of man sitting on hot frying pan goes viral, sparks debate on superstition

There has been a video circulating on social media of a man sitting on a hot frying pan and giving blessings to his followers. The video has gained significant attention over the past few days. The man in the video has now come forward and he clarified that he is not a saint.

The man featured in the viral video is identified as Sant Gurudas Maharaj from Mardi in Tivasa taluka of Amravati district. He is seen sitting on a tawa and giving blessings to his devotees in the video. Gurudas Maharaj is also known for working as a cow protector and having his ashram.

The Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has challenged the aforementioned man after viewing the viral video. They have asked the man to prove his alleged miracle, and have offered a reward of Rs 30 lakh to Sant Gurudas Maharaj if he is able to do so. Harish Kedar, the Secretary of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, said.

The man in question has responded to the video and stated that he does not engage in any superstitious practices, but rather receives divine power. He claims that he was unaware of that time. The baba, Gurudas Maharaj, asserts that he is not promoting superstitions and that this is simply a matter of faith. He clarifies that he is not a saint.