Watch: Water pipeline burst near Infinity Mall in Andheri causes torrential flooding

A water pipeline in Andheri's Oshiwara burst on Wednesday, causing a substantial water loss. A video of the incident circulated on social media. The occurrence took place around 3 p.m. near Infinity Mall.

The pipeline burst resulted in the release of a significant amount of water, leading to flooding around the residential area, with water reaching heights of over 70 feet and landing on building terraces. The vicinity near Infinity Mall experienced flooding due to the incident, and individuals were seen navigating through the flooded area.