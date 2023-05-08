Water cuts in Pune on May 11, various areas to be affected due to maintenance work

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that it will implement water cuts in various areas of the city on May 11.

The Wadagaon Water Centre and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station will be shut down from 9 am to 5 pm on that day due to urgent and necessary maintenance work by M.R.V.V Company on their 22 KV incoming power line. This will disrupt the water supply to regions that depend on these facilities.

The PMC has issued a warning regarding the potential for decreased water supply pressure occurring later than 5 pm on May 11th. They have also requested that citizens cooperate and take any necessary precautions.

The localities that will be affected by water cuts are:

Hingane, Anandnagar, Wadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth Parisar, Kondhwa Budruk, Ambegaon Khurd, Ambegaon 'Budruk, Sahkarnagar Part 2 above area, Ambedkarnagar, Tilaknagar area, Data Bus Stop area, Yewalewadi, etc.