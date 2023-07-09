Water levels in Mumbai’s lakes increase to 21% after heavy rains, shows BMC data

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs of Mumbai increased to 21.57 percent at 3,12,251 million litres as of Saturday morning after heavy rains, as per data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This amounts to about roughly 81 days of supply as the BMC provides nearly 3,850 million litres of water to the city each day.

Last year, on July 8, water levels in lakes were at 25.94 percent and in 2021 the water levels were at 8.21 percent. In June this year, the water levels had dropped to 15.6 percent triggering fears of water cuts.Mumbai gets its water supplies from seven lakes, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Vehar, Tulsi, Upper and Middle Vaitarna.These lakes are situated on the outskirts of the city and neighbouring districts of Thane, Bhiwandi, and Nashik.