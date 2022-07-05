We are still hopeful that these MLAs will return back: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday express his hope over returning of rebel MLAs, he said "We are still hopeful that these MLAs will return back ... We were always in talks with rebels ... They are our people, will come back. 'Subha ka bhoola agar shaam ko ghar aa jaye to usse bhoola nahi kehte'."

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned the state's new government formed by Eknath Shinde and said the group cannot claim to be the original Sena. After the revolt of Shinde Shiv Sena has expelled the leader and made Ajay Chaudhary the group leader.



Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.

