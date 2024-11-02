"We Deliver Financial Aid 'Pata Pat,' They Just Talk About 'Khata Khat'": CM Eknath Shinde to Congress Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election

In response to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about not making fake promises, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde countered the Congress party's critique by emphasizing the financial support provided by his government. He remarked that the Congress party has not contributed any monetary aid to the public, asserting that while they refer to their initiatives as "khata khat," the Maharashtra government is focused on direct financial assistance, which he described as "pat pata, pat."

In an exclusive interview, CM Shinde expressed his view that Congress lacks the intention to provide support, stating, "They don't know how to give; they only know how to take." He highlighted the efficacy of the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) system, noting that funds sent by Prime Minister Modi reach the intended recipients without any deductions. He assured that the Maharashtra government adheres to guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Government, maintaining a loan level well within fiscal limits.

Shinde criticized Congress for failing to fulfill its promises in states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. He stated, "They think we're just puppets. They did not know that we would run such a big scheme and take development forward." He contrasted his government’s approach to that of the previous administration, claiming that the latter was more focused on personal gain than on public welfare.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Candidates Have Just 14 Days to Connect with Voters

The Chief Minister also addressed the Ladli Behen Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women. He confirmed that payments for November would be transferred in October to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct during the upcoming elections. "Our intentions are very clear," he stated, emphasizing the scheme's commitment to empowering women by providing Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible recipients.

Shinde expressed confidence that the opposition would lose in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, suggesting that the opposition is struggling to accept the government's achievements. "The Ladli Behen is not going to forgive the opposition for opposing the scheme," he asserted, adding that his vision is to elevate the economic status of women in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government launched the Ladli Behen scheme on August 17, aiming to empower women financially and foster independence by providing monthly assistance to those with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh.