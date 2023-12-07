"We demanded his resignation" Devendra Fadnavis slams MVA for supporting Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the MVA govt for supporting former NCP leader Nawab Malik over his terror links despite him being put in jail. A miffed Fadnavis said, " We have demanded his resignation when he was put behind bars and there was evidence that he had a terrorist connection. But the Uddhav Thackeray-led government did nothing in this direction,” he said. Fadnavis blamed the MVA for not taking the resignation despite his criminal records. For the unversed, Malik, 64, spent time in prison from February 2022 - August 2023, and is currently out on a medical bail. This morning, he went to Nagpur for the Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature and visited the office of one of the Ajit Pawar group leaders in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, raising eyebrows.

Appearing embarrassed but smiling, he interacted with several legislators and other officials there, exchanging pleasantries, shaking hands and waving out to some, coming to make his first legislative session appearance in nearly two years. Soon after the legislature session started, Malik was seen occupying the back row on the treasury benches in the Assembly, confirming that he had thrown his weight behind Ajit Pawar. The Winter session of Maharashtra Legislature will be held between 7th December to 20th December in Nagpur. This decision was taken in the meeting of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council working advisory committee. The Meeting was held under the presidency of Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar and MLC Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai today. The next business advisory committee meeting will be held on 19th of December in Nagpur. The winter session serves as a crucial opportunity to address pending issues and ensure the effective functioning of the legislative process.