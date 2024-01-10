"We Don't Expect The Disqualification Verdict in Our Favor..": Shiv Sena Thackeray MP Arvind Sawant 

With hours to go before the verdict in the Shiv Sena disqualification case, both factions have traded barbs, accusing each other of manipulation and bias.

Thackeray faction MP Arvind Sawant cast doubt on a favorable outcome, stating, "We don't expect justice from those bought and sold." He criticized Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar's meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, questioning his impartiality. Sawant further asserted that a verdict in Thackeray's favor would be "a shocking surprise," claiming the current leadership is "spineless and biased."

Shinde faction minister Deepak Kesarkar dismissed the allegations, calling them "attempts to garner sympathy through theatrics." He defended Narvekar's meeting with Shinde as routine and criticized Thackeray's comments as "misleading." Kesarkar reiterated their claims of a strong legal position, citing the Supreme Court's dismissal of several Thackeray faction arguments.

The tense exchanges reflect the high stakes involved in the verdict, which could significantly alter Maharashtra's political landscape. Both factions await the outcome with anticipation, prepared for potential legal challenges regardless of the decision