We don't want any half-hearted reservations: Manoj Jarange rejects Shinde govt's proposal on Maratha quota

In response to the escalating demands for Maratha reservation and the increasing protests throughout the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that individuals with old Kunbi records will promptly receive their certificates. Furthermore, Chief Minister Shinde revealed his intention to pursue the Maratha reservation cause through a curative petition in the Supreme Court. The recent surge in Maratha agitators' activities has fueled the urgency to resolve the issue. However Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil reiterated that all the people whose Kunbi Caste certificates have been found and also those whose entries are not yet detected should be given the Kunbi Caste certificates and pave the way for quotas immediately.

He demanded that the government accept the (preliminary) report of the retired Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee submitted today, halt the work of the panel, issue the Kunbi Caste certificates and give reservations to the Marathas. We are not going back at any cost. We don't want any half-hearted reservations. From November 1, the third and the most difficult part of the agitation will be launched, warned Jarange-Patil, adding he will not take medicines or undergo a medical checkup.

Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil called me and said the government has accepted the first report of the committee on Maratha reservation. Accordingly, Kunbi certificates will be given from tomorrow. I have told them whether you accept the first report or the second report, you can’t give reservations to only those whose records have been found. The government will have to give reservations to all Marathas, be it Kunbhis or other Marathas. We will not accept a half-hearted reservation, Jarange-Patil told reporters in Antarwali Saraati village where his fast unto death entered its sixth day.