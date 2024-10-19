“We Have Decided That…:” Sanjay Raut on Finalising Seat-Sharing Talks After Meeting with Ramesh Chennithala (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 19, 2024): Ramesh Chennithala, Congress’s in-charge for Maharashtra, met with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. Following this meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the issue of seat-sharing will be resolved today. Raut indicated that discussions had slowed over the past two days but will be revived at a meeting scheduled for 3 p.m.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Ramesh Chennithala had come to Matoshree and we had discussions in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray. The discussions which had been paused for two days, will resume today at 3 pm. We have decided that by late night, the… pic.twitter.com/0PBl4tLAPn — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

"Ramesh Chennithala had come to Matoshree and we had discussions in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray. The discussions which had been paused for two days, will resume today at 3 pm. We have decided that by late night, the discussions will be completed and our seat sharing will be finalised... Samajwadi party is with us and yesterday talks were held between Uddhav Thackeray and Akhilesh Yadav," Raud said.

Earlier, Raut had indicated plans to meet with Rahul Gandhi regarding pending seat-sharing decisions.

Read Also | Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sanjay Raut and Nana Patole Clash Over MVA Seat Sharing

Maharashtra will hold assembly elections in a single phase on November 20, with vote counting set for November 23. Political parties are preparing for an election that promises to be unprecedented in many ways.

The MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT (led by Uddhav Thackeray), and NCP-SP (led by Sharad Pawar), and is set to face the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, NCP, and Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Maharashtra will hold elections in a single phase on November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. Political parties are ramping up preparations for what is expected to be an unprecedented election cycle.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the MVA coalition won 154 out of 288 seats. However, this time, the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP under Sharad Pawar, and Congress are banding together to counter the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the MVA secured 30 of the state's 48 seats, while the ruling alliance won 17, with one seat going to an Independent candidate.