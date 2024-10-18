Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sanjay Raut and Nana Patole Clash Over MVA Seat Sharing

Tensions are brewing over some seats within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray wants certain seats in Vidarbha, but it is reported that Congress state president Nana Patole is not willing to give them up. This has led to a sense of frustration expressed by MP Sanjay Raut, to which Patole has responded in a sarcastic manner.

Nana Patole stated, "There is no conflict among us. We are coordinating... we held a joint press conference today." When asked if Anil Desai and Jitendra Awhad attempted to obstruct him during the press conference regarding his stance on Sanjay Raut, Patole replied, "I presented my position. Hence, no one can obstruct me. If there is any misunderstanding, that’s not my concern. Whatever position I have, I will present it for the benefit of my party and for the advantage of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Therefore, the media should support us, and we have no disputes among us—that's all we are saying."

Responding to Raut’s statements, Patole remarked, "Sanjay Raut may be more prominent than Uddhav Thackeray. He doesn’t need to consult Uddhav Thackeray. If his decisions are final, then that’s his strength. In our party, we have a protocol. Our high command is in Delhi. We need to inform them of everything. If it’s Jayant Patil, then he needs to inform Pawar Sahib. If there is no communication with (Shiv Sena UBT), then that’s their concern," Patole quipped in a sarcastic tone while answering Sanjay Raut.