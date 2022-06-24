We have more number of MLAs, we will show it: Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena's rebel leader, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday gave a clear signal that he will establish power in Maharashtra with the BJP. Therefore, it is believed that the movement to form a BJP-Shinde coalition government in the state will accelerate in a day or two.

Shiv Sena has demanded the cancellation of 12 MLAs, responding to this Eknath Shinde said "No right to suspend. Because we have a large number of people and we have the strength to prove that number." He further said "I did not attend the meeting, so you are demanding cancellation of MLA. Did it ever happen? There is no example in the country that MLAs should be suspended for not attending the meeting. We also have the strength to prove our numbers."

It is being said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is behind the revolt of Eknath Shinde. What is going on now is Shiv Sena's game. Uddhav Thackeray is also rumored to have sent Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to Guwahati, the media asked.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has demanded the cancellation of the membership of 12 rebel MLAs to Assembly Vice President Narhari Jirwal. In the letter, Eknath Shinde, Tanaji Sawant, Prakash Abitkar, Balaji Kinikar, Anil Babar, Lata Sonawane, Yamini Jadhav, Sanjay Shirsath, Sandipan Bhumare, Mahesh Shinde, Bharat Gogavale and Abdul Sattar have demanded cancellation of their MLAs. As these members were not present at the meeting called by Shiv Sena, their membership has been demanded to be canceled.

MLA with Uddhav Thackeray

1) Aditya Thackeray 2) Ajay Chaudhary 3) Ramesh Korgaonkar 4) Uday Samant 5) Vaibhav Naik 6) Ravindra Vaikar 7) Uday Singh Rajput 8) Santosh Bangar 9) Bhaskar Jadhav 10) Sunil Raut 11) Rajan Salvi 12) Dilip Lande 13) Nitin Deshmukh 14) Kailas Patil 15) Rahul Patil 16) Sunil Prabhu 17) Prakash Fatarfekar 18) Sanjay Potnis.