We shall never forget ideas of Balasaheb and teachings of Anand Dighe for power, Eknath Shinde tweets

Eknath Shinde's revolt has created a stir in Shiv Sena faction. Against this backdrop, Eknath Shinde has posted a tweet .

"We are Balasaheb Thackeray’s hardcore Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has given us the teachings of Hindutva. We shall never forget the ideas of Balasaheb and the teachings of Anand Dighe for power and never will," tweeted Eknath Shinde.



Meanwhile Eknath Shinde has been sacked as Shiv Sena legislature party leader.