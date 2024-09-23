"We Support The Demand For Maratha Reservation, But...": Sharad Pawar Clarifies His Take

Nationalist Sharad Chandra Pawar, party president Sharad Pawar, has clarified his position on reservation while the leaders of the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi are also in a dilemma over the issue of Maratha reservation. "We support the demand for Maratha reservation, but other small communities should also be taken along," said Pawar. He was talking to reporters in Ratnagiri.

When asked about the Maratha reservation, Sharad Pawar said, "We support the Maratha reservation. While giving this support, our position is that other small sections of society should also be taken along. One of the characteristics of Maratha society is that this society takes other castes and tribes along with it. Even from the time of Shiv Chhatrapati, Shiv Chhatrapati has set the ideal of establishing a ryot state with the people of Atharapgarh, and the same feeling is still present in all the sections of society. Therefore, Manoj Jarange's demand for reservation is right, and people from other communities should be considered while making this demand. Many people have put forward this position. Especially, Jarange Patil himself has said that other communities like Dhangar and Lingayat should get reservation, so we want to take all the small groups along," said Sharad Pawar. Your role is clear.

Government court movements

The meeting will be held today in the Ministry in the presence of the Chairman of the Maratha Reservation Cabinet Sub-Committee, Chandrakant Patil, and the Minister Shambhu Raje Desai. In this meeting to be held in the Ministry, there is a possibility of discussion regarding the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazetteer.

The government is in a dilemma over the Maratha reservation issue, and the government is going to try to break this dilemma before the assembly elections. Because the ruling Grand Alliance had to face the wrath of the Maratha community in the Lok Sabha elections. In this background, it will be important to see if any decision is taken regarding Maratha reservation and the Hyderabad Gazetteer in the sub-committee meeting to be held today.