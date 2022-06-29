We will also visit Balasaheb's memorial and Dighe Saheb's Shaktisthala: Eknath Shinde

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is in action mode in the power struggle in Maharashtra. The Governor today accepted the demand made by the Opposition BJP. The governor has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat directing them to prove their majority by tomorrow, June 30.

Talking about the same rebel leader Eknath Shinde said "We have the majority. No one can stop us". Eknath Shinde clarified that there is no compulsion on any MLA. "We will also visit the memorial of late Balasaheb Thackeray and Shakti of Anand Dighe tomorrow" he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent letters to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat. The state is extremely volatile. It is being reported in the media that 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have withdrawn their support to Mahavikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, independent MLAs have e-mailed, while the opposition BJP has written a letter claiming that the Mahavikas Alliance does not have a majority. The opposition tested the majority as soon as possible to avoid the horse market. According to media reports, a majority test is inevitable for the Chief Minister and he should prove his majority, the governor said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister by Koshyari.

It is said that a new government will be formed in the state on July 3. It is noteworthy that the Shinde faction has formulated a strategy to form a BJP and Shiv Sena government in the state. "We have not left the Shiv Sena. The majority of all MLAs are on our side. Therefore, we are the real Shiv Sena," such a stand is going to be taken by the rebel group. Therefore, it is understood that the BJP-Shiv Sena government will be formed, and the strategy of who is the real Shiv Sena will continue with the Election Commission for the next few years.