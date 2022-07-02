We will easily win floor test: Eknath Shinde

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray's statement that 'deserter cannot be a Shiv Sena CM', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he has the support of more than two-thirds Sena MLAs and so his alliance with BJP will easily win the floor test. "We have enough support... We will easily win the floor test and even the Speaker's election. There is no doubt in it and there is nothing to worry about. The picture is very clear," Shinde said.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new government re-launched the Jalayukta Shivar Yojana under the Fadnavis government. It was also decided that the car shed of the disputed metro would be located at Aarey.