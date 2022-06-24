"We will not give up now," says Sanjay Raut after Pawar's visit

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has taken a very aggressive stance against Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs who reached Guwahati in Assam waving the flag of rebellion. After demanding suspension of 12 MLAs yesterday, now Shiv Sena has started playing the next trick. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today met Sharad Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Center and challenged the rebels.

"Balasaheb himself reminds us that we will not give up, we will win, we are fully prepared, now you are in Mumbai" warned Sanjay Raut to the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena.

After discussing the current situation in the state with Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut appeared in an extremely aggressive manner while interacting with the media. Remembering Balasaheb, "we will not give up now. We will win, we will win the resolution of confidence in the assembly. These churches have taken a very wrong step. We tried very hard to explain. But now the time has passed," said Sanjay Raut.

"Now we have Sharad Pawar, Anil Desai, Dilip Walse Patil meeting. The Chief Minister was also present in this meeting. Now, this is our challenge. The Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is strong. This government will remain in power for the next two and a half years" he added.

"Sharad Pawar is the biggest leader of Mahavikas Aghadi. We call him Bhishma Pitamah. He has now turned his attention to this whole matter. Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are in constant touch," said Sanjay Raut.