Weather Alert: IMD issues warning for rainfall in these districts including Mumbai and Pune

The state has once again witnessed a major climate change. The regional meteorological department had forecast heat waves in several districts, including Vidarbha. But over the last couple of days, the temperature has dropped. It was cloudy in many places on Sunday. There will be a similar atmosphere today.

According to the meteorological department, the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to produce cyclones and torrential rains on March 21. Many districts in Maharashtra have been warned of unseasonal rains. In Mumbai, Colaba, Santacruz, Nashik, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Pune districts have been cloudy since this morning and rain is also expected in the next few hours.

In the last two days, a severe low pressure belt has formed in the Bay of Bengal. It has been transformed into a hurricane. Cyclonic conditions have also formed in the north. All this has affected the eastern and northern states. The storm is expected to turn into a cyclone in the next 12 hours.

In fact, several states in the country have witnessed hailstorms along with torrential rains on Sunday. The central meteorological department had forecast heavy rains in some parts of Vidarbha as well. However, no heavy rain was recorded on Sunday. Nevertheless, there was some change in the climate in Nagpur city and other districts. As a result, the temperature dropped slightly. Apart from Akola in Vidarbha, Washim recorded 41.5 degrees, Wardha 40 degrees and Chandrapur 40.4 degrees. Temperatures in all other districts were below 40 degrees.

It has been raining and cloudy in Mumbai since this morning. On Sunday afternoon, Mumbaikars experienced windy weather like rain in some places. In Mumbai, SantaCruz recorded 31.7 degrees Celsius and Colaba 32 degrees Celsius.

In some places in the Konkan region including Mumbai, while in Central Maharashtra as well as Vidarbha, the temperature was lower than on Saturday. In central Maharashtra, the maximum temperature on Sunday dropped by 2.5 to 3.5 degrees Celsius in some places as compared to Saturday.

Rainfall forecast for March 22 and 23

The Indian Meteorological Department, Pune has forecast rains on March 22 and 23 in rare places in Konkan and Goa. The rest of the state, however, will have dry weather. The highest temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Akola in Vidarbha on Sunday. However, in most parts of Vidarbha, the maximum temperature on Sunday was slightly lower than on Saturday.