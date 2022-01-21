Weather department predicts rain in Central Maharashtra on Jan 23 & 24

The weather department has issued alert of rains in Central Maharashtra including Konkan. The meteorological department has forecast rains on January 23 and 24. The first week has witnessed unseasonal rains. According to meteorologists, this trend will continue. Climate change is due to the formation of La Nina conditions. Experts say carbon dioxide levels are rising and this is a result of global warming. Due to the changing weather, unseasonal rains have been warned.

Globally, La Nina has created this situation. According to meteorologists, this is a result of rising Pacific Ocean temperatures. Cyclone Tauktae struck on May 15 last year. This was followed by torrential rains during the monsoon season. The return rains also lasted until October. Later in November, December and early New Year, even in the first week of January, the state recorded unseasonal. This trend will continue, meteorologists predicted. Due to this changing weather, rains are expected in Konkan and Central Maharashtra on 23rd and 24th January.

What is the La Nina situation?

La Nina is part of a cycle known as the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) - a naturally occurring shift in ocean temperatures and weather patterns along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, bringing wetter conditions and more cyclones.