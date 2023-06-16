Weather update: Hope for relief as rainfall expected in certain districts

The onset of monsoon in the state has not occurred as expected by June 15, which is the usual date for monsoon activity across Maharashtra. This year, however, there has been a delay in the arrival of monsoon. Consequently, several districts are currently experiencing heatwave conditions due to the absence of rainfall.

In related news, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the resumption of monsoon in the state and the country from June 23 onwards. The IMD has also issued a warning of isolated rain showers, including in Mumbai and the Konkan region, on Friday.

Despite being halfway through June, the state is still devoid of rainfall. The monsoon seems to be stagnant in the southern Konkan region, resulting in elevated temperatures across various areas. However, there is some respite on the horizon as the Meteorological Department has forecasted rain in certain districts today, offering hope for relief from the scorching conditions.

Rainfall and thundershowers are expected to take place at scattered locations in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, and the surrounding districts.

Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Latur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal districts are expected to experience dry weather.

Meanwhile, the progress of the monsoon in the state and the country has been hindered by cyclones El Nino and Bipperjoy. As of now, the monsoon is yet to become active in the state. Typically, the monsoon covers the entire state by June 15, but this year it has not advanced beyond South Konkan. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning stating that rain is expected to continue until next week. The monsoon is projected to reach Mumbai and Pune between June 18 and 22. According to the current monsoon pattern, the Met department predicts that the rain will persist for another week.