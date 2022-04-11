Weather Update: IMD issues rain warning for Konkan and Central Maha

Central Maharashtra and some parts of Konkan have favorable climate for rainfall. In many places, the sky has become cloudy and the heat wave has subsided. However, in the rest of the states, including Vidarbha, the maximum temperature has reached 42 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, sparse rain is expected in parts of Central Maharashtra and Konkan today. The meteorological department has forecast a heat wave in Vidarbha for the next three days.

Meanwhile, in April, the temperature in East Vidarbha, West Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra is forecast to go up from 39 degrees to 46 degrees. The state will remain cloudy till April 11 and wind speed will increase. Summer temperature will rise from 38 degrees to 45 degrees in the state. Till April 11, it will be cloudy in Sangli, Pune, Karad Umarga, Devani, Solapur, Atpadi, Islapur, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Wai and Satara for four days.

Akola recorded the highest temperature in the state on Sunday. Akola recorded a low of 43.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday. In most parts of Vidarbha, the temperature is above 42 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in most parts of the state has risen by 3 to 5 degrees above average. Heat wave has been warned in some parts of Vidarbha till Wednesday. A low pressure belt has been activated from Vidarbha to South Karnataka.



Meanwhile, some parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada have received showers with gusty winds. In many places, it has damaged farmers' crops. Citizens and farmers need to take proper care as rain has been warned in some parts of the state.