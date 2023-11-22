Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in THESE parts of Maharashtra from Nov 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rains in parts of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region and Goa, from November 23 to November 27. Strong moisture-laden easterly winds are expected to bring precipitation to Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during this period.

Anupam Kashyapi, Head of the Weather Forecasting Division at IMD Pune, stated, "Because of a strong easterly wave, rains are very likely to occur over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Light to moderate rains may occur in these areas from November 23 to November 27." During November 24-27, Pune in western Maharashtra is anticipated to experience very light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder.

Bcoz of strong easterly wave, rain chance very likely over Maharashtra(Light/Moderate rain in dists of Konkan-Goa,Madhya Maharashtra,Marathwada, light rain in SW-Vidarbha) from 23rd afternoon onward till 27Nov,followed by fall in Min temp.Pune rain chance 24-27Nov.Check details. pic.twitter.com/Qq9UPTcHOr — Anupam Kashyapi Never B Upset (@anupamkashyapi) November 21, 2023

Mumbai and its adjoining districts, situated in the Konkan administrative division, are expected to witness rainfall between November 25 and 26 due to an easterly trough. Skymet reports that the trough, causing rains along the Tamil Nadu coast, is drifting westward and will impact Kerala and nearby regions. Clouding is expected on November 24, with substantial showers in Mumbai on both November 25 and 26, tapering off on November 27. The weather department predicts clearance around November 28.