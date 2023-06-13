Weather Update: Rainfall expected in Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara in next 3-4 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon, which arrived late this year, will reach additional parts of the state within the next 48 hours. The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in major cities for the upcoming hours. As per the Meteorological Department, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts are expected to experience rainfall in the next 3 to 4 hours.

As per the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected. Consequently, there is a possibility of rainfall in the arid areas of Kolhapur and Satara districts. People have been advised to take necessary precautions when venturing outside their homes.

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few locations within Raigad and Ratnagiri districts over the next 3-4 hours. Thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated in certain areas as well. It is advised that farmers take appropriate measures to protect their crops. In the meantime, the southwest monsoon has reached Ratnagiri, Goa, and Sindhudurg on Sunday, facilitated by favourable conditions along the west coast. The monsoon is expected to spread across the state in the near future.

Currently, Cyclone Biparjoy is active in the central east Arabian Sea and has been causing a delay in the advancement of the monsoon. However, the cyclone is gradually moving towards the north. As it progresses in this direction, the seasonal winds are gaining strength along the west coast. On Saturday, the monsoon arrived in Karwar, Karnataka, and by Sunday, it had spread across the entire districts of Goa, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur.

According to the IMD, the monsoon is expected to reach certain areas of West Bengal within the next 48 hours, extending its coverage to additional regions of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. While the monsoon advances along the coast, experts advise farmers in other parts of the state not to hastily sow kharif crops.