Weather Update: Rainfall likely to continue today in these specific regions of state, check details here

Over the past few days, both the country and the state have experienced unusual weather patterns, with a combination of heat and rain. Unexpected rainfall has occurred in certain areas, followed by the appearance of pre-monsoon showers. Meanwhile, the scorching heatwave has caught people off guard, leaving them in a state of astonishment. Despite these circumstances, it is anticipated that rain will continue to grace most parts of the state on May 31.

Rainfall has been observed in numerous regions of the state since yesterday. Over the course of the next 24 hours, there is a likelihood of rain occurring in the majority of areas within the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted significant to extremely heavy rainfall in Marathwada and Vidarbha during this time frame.

The occurrence of rain will bring a slight reduction in the intense heat and enhance the overall coolness in the atmosphere. This has brought some respite to the people who were suffering from the sweltering conditions. On Sunday, unexpected rainfall heavily poured down in Hingoli, Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, and various other regions of the state. Unfortunately, farmers have faced substantial losses as a consequence of this unseasonal rain.

The climate in both the country and the state is undergoing continuous fluctuations. Certain areas are currently experiencing a heat wave. The Pune Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of unseasonal rainfall in specific regions of the state. According to their predictions, unanticipated rains are expected to take place in the majority of areas including Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha until May 31st.

The maximum temperature in certain cities of the state has descended to 40 degrees Celsius. As a result, people are expected to experience a considerable alleviation from the scorching heat.