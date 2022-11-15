Western railway likely to begin demolition of Gokhale road overbridge by January

Western Railway is to likely begin the demolition of Gokhale road overbridge which connects SV Road in Andheri West to Western Express Highway in East from January 2023.

We will invite tenders by the end of this month, after which a minimum of 21 days will have to be given to the interested parties to submit their bids. Once the contractor is appointed, it will need a few days to move in men and machinery to begin the work. The official added. Hence the work is expected to begin from January, senior WR offical said.

According to a report of TOI, as per the plan finalised at a meeting between the civic corporation and WR, the north-lane carriageway will be demolished first by March. Thereafter, the south-lane carriageway will be taken up for razing. After this is completed, a mega block of about 30 hours will be planned to remove the girder portion and finish the demolition work.