Western Railway to convert 26 local trains into 15 coaches

The Western Railway (WR) will be converting 26 of its 12-car local train services into 15-car services from Monday, November 21 onwards. The addition of the extra cars will help accommodate 25 per cent more passengers in the trains over the Mumbai suburban section.This move comes in a bid to increase the carrying capacity of each train.

The WR has decided to convert 26 local train services of 12-car to 15-car services for 13 services each in both directions. Out of these 26 services, 10 services are on the Fast lines. The total number of 15-car services will increase from 106 to 132 over WR's Mumbai Suburban section. However, there will be no change in the total number of services (1,383 services including 79 AC local services). The addition of extra cars/coaches provides extra accommodation to the commuters for their convenience and comfort, the release said. Thakur further added that Western Railway has been a pioneer in introducing 12-car services in the year 1986 and later 15-car services in 2009 on its fast corridor on the Suburban section, besides introducing AC local, a first in the country on December 25, 2017.