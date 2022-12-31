Western Railway to run eight special local trains on New Year eve

On the occasion of New Year, The Western Railway will run eight special local trains from midnight of December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023, between Churchgate and Virar stations.

For the benefit of commuters on the occasion of #NewYear2023 , WR will run 8 special local train services during midnight of 31st December, 2022 and 1st January, 2023 which includes 4 in DOWN direction, from Churchgate to Virar and 4 in UP direction, from Virar to Churchgate., the Western Railway in a tweet said.

Of the eight special trains, 4 are DOWN direction i.e. from Churchgate to Virar while the 4 special trains are in UP direction i.e. from Virar to Churchgate.

The timing of special local trains on Churchgate-Virar route are: 1:15 am, 2:00 am, 2:30 am and 3:25 am. The timing of the special local trains on Virar-Churchgate route are: 12:15 am, 12:45 am, 1:40 am, 3:05 am.

